    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Story by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The 436th Medical Group was recently recognized as the 2025 Air Mobility Command Clinic of the Year, marking the second consecutive year the clinic has received the award.

    “Winning this award two years in a row helps validate the hard work our team has put into putting the patient first,” said Lt. Col. Amber El-Amin, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron commander.

    After the 436th MDG’s 2024 win, group leadership strove to build on a strong foundation and maintain forward momentum by encouraging and strengthening an environment and culture in which every Airman is a problem solver.

    “Empowering Airmen at every level to challenge a process and put patients first has really helped us get to where we are today.” Said El-Amin.

    For the staff, this mentality has instilled the courage to make necessary changes at all levels, resulting in increased problem-solving, improved risk management, and an elevated sense of pride in their work.
    “It warms my heart being able to handle and resolve issues for patients,” said Staff Sgt. LaQuita Holliday, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron clinic noncommissioned officer in charge.

    Additionally, the clinic identified areas of shortfall, such as time-card inaccuracies that contributed to 25 percent of the clinic’s financial insolvency, and aggressively worked to resolve the issues, resulting in an overall 99 percent accuracy rate for the year.

    “Looking internally to fix problems can be difficult but it’s vitally necessary for improvement,” said Capt. Kaylam Keil, 436th MDG practice manager.

    Furthermore, leadership encouraged a relentless pursuit of efficiency. To streamline workflow, clinic staff scrutinized 100 processes, removing thousands of hours of low-value administrative burdens and freeing personnel to focus on health care delivery and meeting readiness requirements. This refocusing of efforts contributed to the highest overall patient satisfaction rating in five years, rising from the bottom 5 percent of 130 medical treatment facilities to the top 5 percent.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, 436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row, by Mauricio Campino

