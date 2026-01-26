436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

[object Object]U.S. Air Force Capt. Nam Tran Nguyen, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physician assistant, performs a lung exam at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2026. The 436th Medical Group was recently recognized as the 2025 Air Mobility Command clinic of the year, making it the second year in a row the clinic has received the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)