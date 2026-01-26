(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    529th Military Police Company CPX [Image 4 of 5]

    529th Military Police Company CPX

    WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 95th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, set up a tent for their command post exercise, at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28,2026. The exercise focused on testing the unit’s ability to rapidly establish control capabilities while operating in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Hatcher Oresic)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9498209
    VIRIN: 260128-A-DR666-5387
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 529th Military Police Company CPX [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    21TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

