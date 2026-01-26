529th Military Police Company CPX

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 95th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, set up a tent for their command post exercise, at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28,2026. The exercise focused on testing the unit’s ability to rapidly establish control capabilities while operating in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Hatcher Oresic)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 11:08
Photo ID:
|9498209
VIRIN:
|260128-A-DR666-5387
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|12.88 MB
Location:
|WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
