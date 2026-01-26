529th Military Police Company CPX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 95th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, set up a tent for their command post exercise, at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28,2026. The exercise focused on testing the unit’s ability to rapidly establish control capabilities while operating in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Hatcher Oresic)