529th Military Police Company CPX

U.S. Army Spc. Raymond Ristau, a signal support systems specialist, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 95th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives a brief during a command post exercise at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28,2026. He is being briefed on the importance of individual movement techniques and how they help in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)