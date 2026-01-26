(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    529th Military Police Company CPX [Image 3 of 5]

    529th Military Police Company CPX

    WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Tanner Houston, a signal support systems specialist, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 95th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles an OE-254 communication antenna during a command post exercise at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. He set up the antenna to support reliable command and control communications during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9498200
    VIRIN: 260128-A-DR666-4635
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
