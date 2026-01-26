529th Military Police Company CPX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Tanner Houston, a signal support systems specialist, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 95th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles an OE-254 communication antenna during a command post exercise at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. He set up the antenna to support reliable command and control communications during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)