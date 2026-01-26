529th Military Police Company CPX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, use a generator to supply power to communications equipment, at Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28,2026. The training event enhanced the unit’s readiness by ensuring Soldiers could rapidly establish and maintain reliable communications in a field environment under realistic conditions. (U.S. Army photo by PVT Hatcher Oresic)