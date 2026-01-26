416th CA BN Airborne Operations

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion, conduct pre jump drills and safety checks during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain proficient and prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SGT Natalie Kooz)
