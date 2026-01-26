(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    416th CA BN Airborne Operations [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Natalie Kooz 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion, conduct pre jump drills and safety checks during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain proficient and prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SGT Natalie Kooz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9498019
    VIRIN: 260123-A-AE861-1081
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 416th CA BN Airborne Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Natalie Kooz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations
    416th CA BN Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery