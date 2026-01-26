416th CA BN Airborne Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion execute a parachute landing on a drop zone at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 24, 2026, after completing a static‑line jump from a U.S. Army C‑130 during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SGT Natalie Kooz)