416th CA BN Airborne Operations

A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 416th Civil Affairs Battalion prepares to lift his packed parachute after landing on a drop zone at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 24, 2026, after completing a static‑line jump from a U.S. Army C‑130 during routine airborne training to maintain required proficiency. The battalion hosted the operation to ensure airborne Soldiers remain prepared for mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Natalie Kooz)

