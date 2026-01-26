176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2026. The C-17 Globemaster III is a highly flexible airlift aircraft capable of strategic and tactical missions, including rapid troop and cargo delivery. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
