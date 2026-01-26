Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deice a 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III in preparation for flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2026. Deicing keeps aircraft operational by removing frost accumulation that could adversely affect flight. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9497956
|VIRIN:
|260128-Z-HY271-1002
|Resolution:
|5859x3296
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th AMXS Guardsmen deice a C-17 Globemaster III [Image 6 of 6], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.