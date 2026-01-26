176th AMXS Guardsmen deice a C-17 Globemaster III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deice a 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III in preparation for flight operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2026. Deicing keeps aircraft operational by removing frost accumulation that could adversely affect flight. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)