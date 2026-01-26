(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG HC-130J Super Hercules [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCG HC-130J Super Hercules

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J Super Hercules, assigned to Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic out Kodiak, taxis after landing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2026. The USCG’s Super Hercules is a long range surveillance aircraft that provides heavy air transport and long-range maritime patrol capability. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9497959
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-HY271-1006
    Resolution: 6434x3619
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG HC-130J Super Hercules [Image 6 of 6], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    176th AMXS Guardsmen deice a C-17 Globemaster III
    176th AMXS Guardsmen deice a C-17 Globemaster III
    176th AMXS Guardsmen deice a C-17 Globemaster III
    176th AMXS Guardsmen deice a C-17 Globemaster III
    USCG HC-130J Super Hercules
    176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deicing
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery