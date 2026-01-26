USCG HC-130J Super Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J Super Hercules, assigned to Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic out Kodiak, taxis after landing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2026. The USCG’s Super Hercules is a long range surveillance aircraft that provides heavy air transport and long-range maritime patrol capability. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)