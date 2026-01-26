Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, taxi down the runway during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026. The training demonstrates the 154th Wing’s capability to lead large-force employment exercises, reinforcing the Guard's position as a vital component of the nation's operational force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)