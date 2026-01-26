(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry Aloha 26-1

    Sentry Aloha 26-1

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air National Guard F-22 Raptor assigned to the 154th Wing takes flight during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2026. The training demonstrates the 154th Wing’s capability to lead large-force employment exercises, reinforcing the Guard's position as a vital component of the nation's operational force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 20:07
    Photo ID: 9497459
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-RV808-5157
    Resolution: 2979x1981
    Size: 313.32 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Aloha 26-1, by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIANG
    154thWing
    interoperability
    Sentryaloha26-1
    SA26-1

