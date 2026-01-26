Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin ANG, prepare for a sortie during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise provides large-scale, complex, and high-tempo training that enhances combat credibility by integrating Airmen with the Hickam-based Hawaiian Raptors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)