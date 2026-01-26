A U.S. Air National Guard F-22 Raptor assigned to the 154th Wing takes flight during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2026. The training demonstrates the 154th Wing’s capability to lead large-force employment exercises, reinforcing the Guard's position as a vital component of the nation's operational force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|01.27.2026
|01.28.2026 20:07
|9497454
|260127-Z-RV808-5137
|3440x2288
|946.37 KB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|1
|0
