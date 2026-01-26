Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Ms. Paula Curielabreu, Mr. Robert Villalobos, and Ms. Maria Lourdes Gregorio, all civilian employees at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), pose for a photo with coins received from Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps Jan. 26, 2026. McGinnis presented each of them with a coin in recognition of their outstanding contributions and sustained superior performance in support of the NMFP mission. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)