    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    From left, Ms. Paula Curielabreu, Mr. Robert Villalobos, and Ms. Maria Lourdes Gregorio, all civilian employees at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), pose for a photo with coins received from Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps Jan. 26, 2026. McGinnis presented each of them with a coin in recognition of their outstanding contributions and sustained superior performance in support of the NMFP mission. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

