Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps, presents a coin to Mr. Robert Villalobos, an information technology specialist at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Jan. 26, 2026. Villalobos was recognized for his significant, long-term impact on command morale as the Recreation Fellowship Committee Chair for the past 13 years, with his efforts being credited as a primary reason for the command's consistently positive climate. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)