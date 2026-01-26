Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps, presents a coin to Ms. Maria Lourdes Gregorio, the executive secretary for Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) Jan. 26, 2026. Gregorio, a plank owner of the command and a civil servant with Navy Medicine for more than 25 years, was recognized for her sustained superior performance and dedication. She has been instrumental in the success of numerous command events and has earned multiple accolades for her flawless management of the command's travel program. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)