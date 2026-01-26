Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps, presents a coin to Ms. Paula Curielabreu, a manpower analyst at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), Jan. 26, 2026. Curielabreu was recognized as the NMFP Civilian of the Year for fiscal year 2025 for her transformative contributions, which included streamlining manpower processes and leading a training roadshow for 10 subordinate commands that resulted in a better-prepared workforce. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)