    Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Dr. Michael McGinnis, executive director for the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps, presents a coin to Ms. Paula Curielabreu, a manpower analyst at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), Jan. 26, 2026. Curielabreu was recognized as the NMFP Civilian of the Year for fiscal year 2025 for her transformative contributions, which included streamlining manpower processes and leading a training roadshow for 10 subordinate commands that resulted in a better-prepared workforce. (DoW photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:30
    Photo ID: 9497106
    VIRIN: 260126-D-UJ980-1064
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Team conducts Town Hall at Naval Medical Forces Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

