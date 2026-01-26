Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma is covered in snow, Jan. 15, 2026. Mission essential Airmen and civilians worked to keep the base safe, secure, fed, and operational during a winter storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9496589
|VIRIN:
|260124-F-PG471-1166
|Resolution:
|7959x5048
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emma Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.