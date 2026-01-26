Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Colton Barker, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron snow control operations manager, poses for the camera at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2026. Barker worked hard during a winter storm to manage road conditions on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)