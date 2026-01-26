U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Colton Barker, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron snow control operations manager, poses for the camera at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2026. Barker worked hard during a winter storm to manage road conditions on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)
This work, Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emma Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.