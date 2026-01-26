Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bruce Griner, 97th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, left, Senior Airman Ethan Stroud, 97th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, right, and Airman 1st Class Petyon Dean-Watson, 97th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, center, pose for the camera at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 24, 2026. Griner, Stroud, and Dean-Watson manned the gate during a winter storm that left much of Altus, Oklahoma stuck at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)