Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Donald Fithian, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department station chief, left, and Marco Nava, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department captain, right, stand in front of the fire station at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 24, 2026. Fithian and Nava’s dedication to the mission was evident as they worked during a winter storm to keep the base safe and operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)