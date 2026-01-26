(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland [Image 3 of 6]

    Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Donald Fithian, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department station chief, left, and Marco Nava, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department captain, right, stand in front of the fire station at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 24, 2026. Fithian and Nava’s dedication to the mission was evident as they worked during a winter storm to keep the base safe and operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9496583
    VIRIN: 260124-F-PG471-1082
    Resolution: 5387x8189
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus Air Force Base Mission Essential Personnel Work in A Winter Wonderland [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emma Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

