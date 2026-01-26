61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airdrop mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joshua Doble, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, watches a container delivery system bundle fall from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2026. Doble deployed to provide the safe and efficient loading of cargo and personnel onboard the Super Hercules throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)