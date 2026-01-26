61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airdrop mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathon Hughes, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, preflights a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2026. The 61st EAS is deployed to support coalition efforts by ensuring logistics and support for ground forces in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)