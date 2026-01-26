61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airdrop mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joshua Doble, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to cut a strap holding a container delivery system bundle to be dropped from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2026. The 61st EAS is deployed to support coalition efforts by ensuring logistics and support for ground forces in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)