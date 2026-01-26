61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airdrop mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan O’Brien, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares equipment for an airdrop from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2026. Airlift assets, such as the C-130, provided rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)