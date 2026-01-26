500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army senior enlisted leaders from 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) and U.S. Armed Forces Pacific (USARPAC), gathered alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior enlisted leaders from the Military Intelligence Command during the 500th MIB-T 41st New Year’s Reception in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the year and reaffirming the value of their long-standing alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)