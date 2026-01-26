U.S. Army senior enlisted leaders from 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) and U.S. Armed Forces Pacific (USARPAC), gathered alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force senior enlisted leaders from the Military Intelligence Command during the 500th MIB-T 41st New Year’s Reception in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the year and reaffirming the value of their long-standing alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9495786
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-UU257-6531
|Resolution:
|8011x5343
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception
No keywords found.