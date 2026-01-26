500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks | U.S. Army Leaders from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Col. Shawn...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks | U.S. Army Leaders from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th MIB-T commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th MIB-T senior enlisted leader celebrate the Brigade’s 41st New Years reception alongside Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G-2, the 311th Military Intelligence command team, Lt. Col. Joshua Limberg and Command Sgt. Maj. Sony Merus, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Rangel, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Senior Enlisted Leader and Stephen Martyak, Pacific Liaison Detachment Director-Japan, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, celebrating the enduring partnership that supports regional stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater continues to strengthen its partnership with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) through sustained engagement and shared understanding in support of Indo-Pacific security. The brigade command team—Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th MIB-T commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th MIB-T senior enlisted leader—hosted the 41st New Year’s Reception in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, bringing together senior leaders from both nations, including Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G-2, and Tatsuya Machida, senior intelligence representative, Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office.



The reception served as the culminating engagement of a week of senior leader meetings and professional discussions between the 500th MIB-T command team and Japanese intelligence partners, reinforcing shared priorities and setting conditions for continued collaboration. As cooperation between the United States and Japan deepens, partnerships between land forces remain central to deterrence and readiness, and the 500th MIB-T’s engagement with the JGSDF continues to strengthen interoperability in support of Indo-Pacific security.



The 500th MIB-T was headquartered in Japan from 1961 to 2003 before relocating to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and its relationship with Japanese intelligence units spans generations. During the reception, leaders emphasized the value of consistent engagement and shared purpose in sustaining the alliance.



“This longstanding tradition is a testament to the enduring partnership and deep friendship between our nations, as well as our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and security in the region,” said Callahan. “Together, we have faced challenges, overcome obstacles, and built a foundation of trust and mutual respect that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.”



Senior enlisted leaders came together for a week of NCO-only engagements, using the New Year’s Reception as an opportunity to build relationships, exchange perspectives, and strengthen professional dialogue—setting the conditions for continued collaboration across the force.



“This social event was coordinated to bring us together for the first time and to start dialogue on how we as senior enlisted leaders can assist each other in the future,” said Santiago Rivera. “As this is the Year of the Horse, I hope we can continue our relationship with even greater momentum!”



As the alliance continues to evolve, leaders noted that strong partnerships are built through shared understanding, consistent coordination, and a commitment to operating together in support of regional security objectives.



“It is an honor to stand before you today at this historic meeting between Japan and United States Senior NCOs,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Rangel, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Senior Enlisted Leader. “The U.S.-Japan alliance is built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



The reception also served as a reminder that readiness is reinforced when teams build trust at every level and maintain a shared focus on mission success. Leaders stressed that the strength of the alliance is demonstrated not only through formal engagements, but through the ability to face challenges together.



“Noncommissioned Officers, teammates, friends, thank you for joining us to celebrate the new year and renew our commitment to our shared vision of peace and partnership,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Hood, U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) G2 Sergeant Major. “We are stronger together, and we are ready to face any challenge, side-by-side.”



Another key element of this enduring partnership is the brigade’s forward presence in Japan. The 311th Military Intelligence Battalion maintains an ongoing presence at Camp Zama, enabling daily cooperation, professional exchange, and close coordination with Japanese partners. This continuous engagement reinforces interoperability and strengthens the bonds between U.S. and Japanese land forces.



To commemorate the senior enlisted leader engagement, Command Sgt. Maj. Sony Merus, 311th MI Battalion senior enlisted leader, presented emas to both U.S. and JGSDF participants as a symbol of the relationship between the two forces. An ema is a traditional Japanese wooden prayer plaque often used to express hopes for the future. The plaques are intended to be displayed at the 311th MI Battalion at Camp Zama as a lasting reminder of shared commitment and continued partnership.



Events like the New Year’s Reception build the personal connections that sustain day-to-day cooperation and reinforce mutual respect between partners. For Soldiers, continued engagement with allied counterparts strengthens professionalism, adaptability, and cultural understanding—critical to operating together in complex environments. Looking ahead, the 500th MIB-T remains committed to sustaining partnerships that reinforce readiness and deterrence with Japanese intelligence partners throughout the Indo-Pacific.