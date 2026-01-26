U.S. Army 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater hosted a New Year’s Reception alongside Japanese intelligence partners in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the year and reaffirming the value of their long-standing alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception
