    500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year's Reception

    500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater hosted a New Year’s Reception alongside Japanese intelligence partners in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the year and reaffirming the value of their long-standing alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    This work, 500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year's Reception, by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

