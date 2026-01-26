500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G-2, left, Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater commander, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Fukakusa, CG, Military Intelligence Command, center, attend the 500th MIB-T 41st New Year’s Reception in Tokyo, Jan. 15, 2026, highlighting the importance of personal relationships and professional partnerships in strengthening intelligence cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)