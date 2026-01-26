(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year's Reception

    500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year’s Reception

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, G-2, left, Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater commander, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Fukakusa, CG, Military Intelligence Command, center, attend the 500th MIB-T 41st New Year’s Reception in Tokyo, Jan. 15, 2026, highlighting the importance of personal relationships and professional partnerships in strengthening intelligence cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    This work, 500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year's Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS

    500th MIB-T, JGSDF Leaders Renew Partnership, Commitment to Indo-Pacific Security at 41st New Year's Reception

