732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training

Senior Airman Daryn Claussen, 514th Operations Support Squadron SERE specialist, instructs aircrew from the 732nd Airlift Squadron on items that are found in a survival kit should they find themselves in an emergency situation in the middle of the ocean. The 732nd Airlift Squadron conducted water survival training at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, on January 23, 2026.