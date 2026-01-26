(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Monica Ricci 

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Brian Keck, 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, reaches for Master Sgt. Brittany Kelly as she approaches a raft at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, on January 23, 2026. The 732nd Airlift Squadron travels annually to NAS Key West to conduct water survival training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:34
    Photo ID: 9494553
    VIRIN: 260123-F-YP434-6417
    Resolution: 3143x1955
    Size: 1020.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Monica Ricci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    514 AES in-flight training
    514th AES in-flight training
    732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training
    732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training
    732nd Airlift Wing water survival training
    732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery