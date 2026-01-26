U.S. Air Force Major Brian Keck, 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, reaches for Master Sgt. Brittany Kelly as she approaches a raft at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, on January 23, 2026. The 732nd Airlift Squadron travels annually to NAS Key West to conduct water survival training.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 11:34
|Photo ID:
|9494553
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-YP434-6417
|Resolution:
|3143x1955
|Size:
|1020.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Monica Ricci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.