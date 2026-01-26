732nd Airlift Squadron water survival training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major Brian Keck, 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, reaches for Master Sgt. Brittany Kelly as she approaches a raft at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, on January 23, 2026. The 732nd Airlift Squadron travels annually to NAS Key West to conduct water survival training.