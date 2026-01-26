CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, listens to Maj. Ronald White, commander’s initiative group deputy, 21st TSC, share progress on the new innovation center during a walkthrough of the innovation center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2026. The innovation center, which will be fully operational in the spring of 2026, will be a space for Soldiers to bring their ideas to life. Ideas will flow up from the people doing the mission and closest to the problem.