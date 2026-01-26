(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne [Image 5 of 5]

    CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, listens to Maj. Ronald White, commander’s initiative group deputy, 21st TSC, share progress on the new innovation center during a walkthrough of the innovation center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2026. The innovation center, which will be fully operational in the spring of 2026, will be a space for Soldiers to bring their ideas to life. Ideas will flow up from the people doing the mission and closest to the problem.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 07:35
    Photo ID: 9494234
    VIRIN: 260116-A-IK992-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

