CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne

Bill Huggins, commander’s initiative group chief, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, points something out to Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, 21st TSC Command Sgt. Maj., during a walkthrough of the new innovation center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2026. The innovation center, which will be fully operational in the spring of 2026, will be a space for Soldiers to bring their ideas to life. Ideas will flow up from the people doing the mission and closest to the problem.
