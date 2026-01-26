CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bill Huggins, commander’s initiative group chief, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, points something out to Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, 21st TSC Command Sgt. Maj., during a walkthrough of the new innovation center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2026. The innovation center, which will be fully operational in the spring of 2026, will be a space for Soldiers to bring their ideas to life. Ideas will flow up from the people doing the mission and closest to the problem.