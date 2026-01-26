CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The first operational makerspace in Europe is being built on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, alongside U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory. The innovation center, which will be fully operational in the spring of 2026, will be a space for Soldiers to bring their ideas to life. Ideas will flow up from the people doing the mission and closest to the problem.