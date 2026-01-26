Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, 21st TSC Command Sgt. Maj., conduct a walkthrough of the new innovation center on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2026. The innovation center, which will be fully operational in the spring of 2026, will be a space for Soldiers to bring their ideas to life. Ideas will flow up from the people doing the mission and closest to the problem.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9494230
|VIRIN:
|260116-A-IK992-1002
|Resolution:
|5538x3533
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CG Walkthrough of Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.