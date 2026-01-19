Maryland Army National Guard supports Operation Blur in Prince George's County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Maryland Army National Guard 200th Military Police pose for a group photo at the Prince George’s County Emergency Operations Center, Prince George’s County, Maryland, January 26, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)