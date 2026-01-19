Maryland Army National Guard supports Operation Blur in Prince George's County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Army National Guard Sgt. Alexzandra Moulden, of the 200th Military Police Company, poses with the dog of an essential crisis-response passenger during pickup utilizing a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) in Brandywine, Maryland, January 25, 2026. The Guardsmen picked up a member of a community crisis organization and her dog, to be transported to Clinton, Maryland, for operation of a temporary homeless shelter in response to the winter storm. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)