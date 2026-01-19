(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maryland Army National Guard supports Operation Blur in Prince George's County [Image 3 of 8]

    Maryland Army National Guard supports Operation Blur in Prince George's County

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Sean McElroy of the 200th Military Police Company, gets into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) to begin a mission of essential crisis-response personnel transport out of the Prince George’s County Fire Department Shady Glen Station, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9493837
    VIRIN: 260125-Z-UO452-1063
    Resolution: 2400x1597
    Size: 565.96 KB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Army National Guard supports Operation Blur in Prince George's County [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    winter storm
    state response
    national guard
    military police
    operation blur

