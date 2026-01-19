Maryland Army National Guard supports Operation Blur in Prince George's County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Sean McElroy, Staff Sgt. Joshua Middleton, Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Scott, and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Fitzpatrick of the 200th Military Police Company, conduct missions at the Prince George’s County Emergency Operations Center, Maryland, January 25, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 200 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)