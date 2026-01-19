MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, establishe a forward arming and refueling point during Nansei Sword 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 was designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)