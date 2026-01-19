MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Layton Smith, left, and Lance Cpl. Tristen Nonne both gunners with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing aim a FIM-92 Stinger during Nansei Sword 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 was designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. Smith is a native of Alabama. Nonne is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)