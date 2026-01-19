(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26 [Image 3 of 6]

    MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26

    LANDING ZONE DODO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Bryan Perez, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, connects a fuel line to a pump during Nansei Sword 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 was designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. Perez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9493661
    VIRIN: 260125-M-RK059-1019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE DODO, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MWSS-172
    3d LAAD
    FARP
    Nansei Sword 26

