MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Bryan Perez, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, connects a fuel line to a pump during Nansei Sword 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 was designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. Perez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)