U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Bryan Perez, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, connects a fuel line to a pump during Nansei Sword 26 at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 was designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. Perez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9493661
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-RK059-1019
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE DODO, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.