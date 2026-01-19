(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26 [Image 6 of 6]

    MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26

    LANDING ZONE FALCON, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing play a game of Uno during Nansei Sword 26 at Landing Zone Falcon, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2026. Nansei Sword 26 was designed to provide realistic training that increases the combat readiness of MAG-36 through exercising communication setup and utilization and providing logistical support throughout dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9493665
    VIRIN: 260125-M-RK059-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE FALCON, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Marines establish FARP during Nansei Sword 26 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MWSS-172
    3d LAAD
    FARP
    Nansei Sword 26

