    More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

    More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Family and friends attend a posthumous commission ceremony at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial State Park, Honolulu, Hi., Jan. 26, 2026. The ceremony was held to posthumously commission University of Hawaii ROTC cadets who died in combat during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9493654
    VIRIN: 260126-A-FU572-1560
    Resolution: 7852x5237
    Size: 12.72 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Commissions

    USARPAC
    100th BN 442nd Inf Regt
    9th MSC 100th BN

