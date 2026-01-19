More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Earned Commissions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family and friends attend a posthumous commission ceremony at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial State Park, Honolulu, Hi., Jan. 26, 2026. The ceremony was held to posthumously commission University of Hawaii ROTC cadets who died in combat during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)