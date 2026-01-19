More Than Eight Decades Later, UH ROTC Cadets Receive Commissions

Photo By Pfc. Peter Bannister | Family and friends attend a posthumous commission ceremony at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial State Park, Honolulu, Hi., Jan. 26, 2026. The ceremony was held to posthumously commission University of Hawaii ROTC cadets who died in combat during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi (UH), honored seven World War II (WWII) UH Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets during a posthumous commissioning ceremony at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial State Park, Jan. 26, 2026.

“Today at this ceremony, we honor legacy,” said Gen.Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, USARPAC, “This morning we stand in the shadow of the Ke’ ehi Lagoon, and the memorial dedicated on Dec. 7, 1963.”

Family members, military leaders, and community representatives gathered to honor the cadets’ service and sacrifice, inspiring pride and respect for their legacy more than eight decades after WWII delayed their commissions.

The cadets honored were Staff Sgt. Grover Nagiji, 100th Infantry Battalion (BN), 442nd Regimental Combat Team (RCT); Sgt. Howard Urabe, 2nd BN, 442nd RCT; Sgt. Robert Murata, 3rd BN, 442nd RCT; Sgt. Jenhatsu Chinen, 2nd BN, 442nd RCT; Sgt. Daniel Betsui, 232nd Combat Engineer Company, 442nd RCT; Pfc. Hiroichi Tomita, 2nd BN, 442nd RCT; and Pvt. Akio Nishikawa, Medical Detachment, 442nd RCT, all of whom served with distinction during WWII and made the ultimate sacrifice in Europe.

These cadets’ commissioning path was delayed following the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Their military career paths were redirected during the early stages of WWII.

“These Soldiers upheld Army values under extraordinary circumstances,” said Clark. “Today’s commissioning honors their service and preserves their legacy for future generations.”

Determined to continue serving their nation, the cadets enlisted in the U.S. Army’s 442nd Infantry Regiment. Known for its motto, “Go for Broke,” the regiment served with distinction during the European Campaign and became one of the most decorated units of its size and length of service in U.S. Army history.

During the ceremony, each soldier was posthumously commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant, symbolically acknowledging their leadership and honoring their sacrifice in a formal recognition of their service.

“We honor these men of courage, loyalty, and self-sacrifice. Their virtues remain at the heart of our Army legacy,” said Col. Khalid Shabazz, USARPAC command chaplain. “These Soldiers exemplified the highest ideals of duty, sacrifice and service to our country during our most challenging times.”

The ceremony also served as a bridge between past and present, as current UH ROTC cadets observed the event, reflecting the continuity of service and leadership within the Army profession.

On May 14, 2012, the University of Hawaiʻi posthumously awarded bachelor’s degrees to the seven Soldiers. At the time, former UH Chancellor Dr. Virginia S. Hinshaw stated, “One of the goals of educational institutions is for students to learn and then go forth to serve. These individuals may not have completed their university studies, but they earned their degrees in full by serving our nation with distinction and paying the ultimate Sacrifice.”

“The ceremony was great. I am so happy that we were able to attend this ceremony. It means a lot,” said Clifford Urabe, nephew of Lt. Howard Urabe. “Here it is over 80 years later, and to see my uncle get recognized, I am very proud of him.”

The cadets’ contributions were formally recognized, completing a story that began more than eight decades ago. Their unwavering commitment to duty and country reflects the finest traditions of the United States Army. By posthumously commissioning them as second lieutenants, the Army ensures their service, sacrifice, and legacy will always be remembered.

“It has been over 80 years since the end of WWII, the sacrifices made by the greatest generation, remind us of the enduring cost of freedom, and the courage required to defend it,” said Clark.